Scientists have developed a brain implant thinner than a human hair, which allows people to use social media with their minds only, without the need to use hands or click any buttons.

The experimental chip was designed for paralyzed or dumb people with paralysis, who cannot use their limbs to communicate via a computer. This invention, which is known as “Layer 7 Cortical Interface”, also allows healthy people to use social media with the power of their minds alone, reports Al-Rai daily.

According to Sky News Arabia, this brain implant differs from the one developed by Elon Musk, because the procedure required to implant it is less “invasive” and dangerous, since the chip is placed on the surface of the brain instead of tissue.

The implant is a strip of thin, flexible material, similar to duct tape, containing electrodes, about a fifth of the thickness of a human hair. This helps the device to be implanted in the brain, fitting it to the surface of the brain without damaging any tissue.

To implant the device, surgeons make a very thin incision (less than one millimeter) in the skull and insert it, which means patients don’t even need to shave their heads, Michael Mager, CEO of Precision, told CNBC.

“I think this is a huge advantage over techniques that require, for example, the removal of a large portion of the skull, which takes a lot of time and carries a high risk of infection,” Mager added. “I have never met anyone who wanted a hole in their skull.”

The device works by collecting and interpreting brain signals, and issuing commands to a connected device based on the received brain signal.

And because scientists can easily increase the number of electrodes on the tape, it could be used to treat other neurological conditions. The chip can also be easily removed if patients change their minds.

“Precision” explained that the device succeeded in decoding brain signals in animals, expressing its hope to obtain approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, to test implants in humans in the next few months.