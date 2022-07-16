His Highness the Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Ahmad, affirmed that the situation in the region requires more coordination and consultation from us, noting that the Gulf-US relations have witnessed great achievements, Arabic daily Al Rai reported

He added during Kuwait’s speech at the Jeddah Summit for Security and Development that we have a unity of destiny with Jordan, Egypt and Iraq.

His Highness added, “I confirm with confidence that we in the Gulf Cooperation Council are continuing our good endeavors towards strengthening the strategic partnership with the United States.”

His Highness called on Iran to cooperate with the IAEA, our countries and the world, in a way that contributes to making the Gulf region and the Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction, with the necessity of reducing the threat to the security of shipping lanes.

His Highness stressed, “Everyone should unite as one to renounce differences and overcome the dangers surrounding us.”