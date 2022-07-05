The Round Table Arabian Gulf’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2022 event has been successfully concluded last weekend on the 24th & 25th of June 2022 at Leaders Plaza, Mahaboula, Kuwait. Welcome gathering and the conference included the election of a new Executive Committee. The press note has been released today after all the formalities are completed.

Kuwait Round Table has hosted and organized under the Event Convener Tr. Sujit Panicker with the support of the local executive committee. RTAG members attended the event virtually and in person.

1 of 4

RTAG President 2021 Tr.Lavin Vincent, Vice President Tr.Gordon and Secretary Tr. Suraj Koll was present at the event. KRT 5 President 41er Sandeep Chabba and KRT5 Chairman Tr. Tony Thomas were also present at the event along with other Kuwait RT members. Other Ex. Committee members joined virtually for the conference.

To represent and lead them through the upcoming year, RTAG members elected executives hailing from Doha Round Table 4, Dubai Round table 1, and Kuwait Round Table 5 to the Executive Committee (EC), which is comprised of 4 members.

Further EC members are as follows:

President: Tr. Gordon Rose (Doha Round Table 4)

Vice President: Tr. Timo Nothhelfer (Dubai Round Table 1)

Secretary: Tr. Sujit Panicker (Kuwait Round Table 5)

Treasure: Tr. Fibian Scott (Dubai Round Table 1)

IRO: Tr. Lavin Vincent Mampilly (Kuwait Round Table 5)

After being elected, President Gordon Rose said that “It’s wonderful to receive this honour from my fellow RTAG members. I am poised for the year ahead and this mandate given to me. I look forward to working closely with everyone as we begin arguably one of the most exciting years for the RTAG.”