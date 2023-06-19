The head of the Emergency and Rapid Intervention Team in the Municipality of the Capital Governorate, and the rapporteur of the committee to reduce the phenomenon of bachelor housing in private and model housing areas, Zaid Al-Enezi, said the committee is working to complete its subsequent procedures to protect the rights of government from being violated by the owners and investors in real estate.

He pointed out that those he described as the “real estate mafia” are the real reason behind obstructing the committee’s work, and that they are linked to people.

Al-Enezi said in an interview with “Al-Rai” daily on the occasion of the issuance of the first report on the work of the committee, that “the supreme leadership is interested in everything related to preserving the rights of citizens, and is greatly interested in preserving state services from being violated.”

He stressed that the fines imposed on building violators are exorbitant, so they must be avoided before field teams reach them, and owners and investors must adhere to regulations and laws.

He explained that there will be subsequent inspection rounds on real estate in private and model housing areas, and that the committee is actually implementing penalties imposed on violators, especially since there are violations related to housing for bachelors, and others that involve tampering with networks, in addition to construction violations, and violating connections connected to the sewage network.