The Profile of the 10 winners to the 5th Constituency of the 17thlegislative term 2022, are as follows:

1 – Hamdan Al-Azmi: Born in 1968 – Masters in CivilLaw – Lawyer and Legal Researcher for MOI- Member of Lawyers Association – Member ofAl-Omariya and Rabia Co-op – Member of National Assembly (2013, 2016, 2020).

2 – Saud Al-Hajri: Bachelor degree mechanical Engineer from the US, Master degree inmechanical engineer from the US, worked in media and press, member of Kuwait CivilEngineer Society.

3 – Khalid Al-Otaibi: Born in 1966 – Bachelors of Police Science – Member of NationalAssembly (2016, 2020).

4 – Al-Saifi Mubarak Al-Saifi: Born in 1961, member of Kuwait Municipality, Former Memberof Parliament 2009, 2012, 2020.

5 – Mohammad Al-Huwaila: Born in 1971 – Master’s Degree in Political Science – Professor atPolitical Science Department – Member at Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences -Member of International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) – Member of Royal Institute forInternational Studies (Chatham House) – Member of National Assembly (2008, 2009, 2013,2016, 2020).

6 – Hani Shams: Born in 1970, Bachelor degree in Business Accounting from KuwaitUniversity, Board Member of Social And Culture Society, Board Member of Al-RumathiyaCooperation Society 2000.

7- Majed Al-Mutairi: Born in 1972, Bachelor degree in Business Administration, worked inKuwait Oil Company, former Member of Parliament 2016.

8- Mohammad Al-Mahan: Diploma in Information Technology from Cambridge College in theUnited Kingdom, Bachelor degree in Mass Communication from Egypt, Master and Doctoratefrom Egypt, Lecturer in Saad Abdullah Security Science College.

9- Marzouq Al-Hubaini: Born 1952, Bachelor degree in Business Administration, FormerMember of Parliament in 1996, 1999, 2003, 2006, and 2008.

10- Faisal Al-Kanderi: Born in 1970 – Masters in Business Administration – Member ofNational Assembly (2013, 2016). – KUNA