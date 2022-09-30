The Profile of the 10 winners in the First Constituency of the 17th legislativeterm 2022, and they are as follows:

1- Abdullah Al-Mudhaf: Born in 1983 – holds a Bachelors of Business Administration from Gulf University of Science and Technology in Kuwait – worked in the banking and investment sectors – Member of Kuwait Economic Society – 2020 National Assembly member.

2- Hasan Johar: Born in 1960 – PhD in Political Science – Professor of Political Science at Kuwait University (199-1996) – Member of National Assembly (1996, 1999, 2003, 2006, 2008-2020) – Member of the Association of Journalists – Amnesty International and the Arab Sports Club.

3- Osama Al-Zaid: worked in the Petrochemical sector.

4- Ahmad Lari: Born in 1955 – Bachelor degree in Statistics – Free Trade and Business expert – former President of Kuwait Association for Protecting Public Funds – Kuwait Association for Democratic Development – Member of Municipal Council (1993, 2008, 2013) – Member of National Assembly (2006,2008, 2013).

5- Issa Al-Kanderi: Born in 1963 – Served as Minister of Transport, Minister of Municipal Affairs, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs – Specialized in bank affairs – Member of the Association of Journalists – Member of Human Rights Association – Member of the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry – Member of 6- Adel Al-Damkhi: Born in 1965 – Member of National Assembly (2012 invalidated, 2016) – PhD in Islamic Law.

7- Osama Al-Shaheen: Master of Law, Member of the National Assembly (2012 invalidated – 2016-2020) -Member of the Bar Association – Member of the Association of Parliamentarians for Jerusalem.

8- Saleh Ashour: Born in 1953 – Served in Kuwaiti Air Force – Members of National Assembly (1999, 2003,2006, 2008, 2009, 2013, 2016).

9- Hamad Al-Medlej: Born in 1984 – Bachelor’s degree in Military Sciences – Served as Officer in Defense Ministry – Membe of Board of Directors of Mishref Co-op (2010-2013).

10- Khaled Al-Amairah: Bachelor’s degree in Security and Intelligence Studies – Served as Officer in MOI.

