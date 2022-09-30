The Profile of the 10 winners to the 4th Constituency of the 17thlegislative term 2022, are as follows:

1- Shuaib Al-Muwaizri: Born in 1959 – Bachelor’s Degree in Police Science – Served Colonel in MOI – Ex. Minister of Housing Affairs – Ex.Minister of National Assembly Affairs – Member of National Assembly (2009, 2012, 2016,2020).

2- Mubarak Al-Tasha: PhD in Sharia Law – Professor at Kuwait University, Commercial Institute – Arbitrator to Arab Chamber of Conciliation and Arbitration, Kuwait Bar Association -Member of Kuwait Society for Human Rights (KSHR) – Ex. Vice President of Arbitration Center at the Kuwait Bar Association.

3- Mohammad Hayef: Born in 1964 – Bachelors of Islamic Studies – Masters Degree inIslamic Studies – Imam and Preacher at Ministry of Endowment and Islamic Affairs – Ex.Chairman of Al-Firdaws Committee Charities – Member of Islamic Heritage Revival Society -Member of National Assembly (2008, 2009, 2012, 2016).

4- Mubarak Al-Hajraf: Born in 1970 – Bachelor’s in Law – Master’s degree in Law – Served as Secretary-General of GCC – Member of Kuwait Journalist Association (KJA) – Member of National Assembly (2016,2022).



5- Thamer Al-Suwait: Born in 1976 – Bachelors in Architectural Engineering – worked for Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Public Works – Member of Kuwait Society of Engineers -Member of National Assembly (2016, 2020).

6- Saad Al-Khanfour: Born in 1965, Served in MOI – Member of National Assembly (2008,2009, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2020).

7- Marzouq Al-Khalifa: Born in 1961 – Masters in Military Sciences – Served as Officer inMilitary – Member of National Assembly 2020.

8- Obaid Al-Wasmi: Born in 1971, Doctorate inLaw, Faculty Member in Law College at Kuwait University, former Member of Parliament in2012-2020.

9- Abdullah Fahad Al-Enezi: Born in 1976, Bachelor in Mechanical Engineer from KuwaitUniversity, Engineer at Islamic Affairs Ministry, Former Member of Parliament in 2009.

10 – Yosif Al-Bathali: Bachelor degree in Civil Engineer from United Kingdom, Master degree Engineer Management from Jordan, Employee in Municipal Council.

Source: Kuna