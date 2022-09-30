The Profile of The 10 winners of the Second Constituency of the 17thlegislative term 2022, are as the follow:

1- Bader Al-Mulla: Born in 1971 – PhD Law and Legal studies – Lawyer and Member at Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences – Head of Internal Investigation (MOI) – Member of National Assembly(2016, 2020).

2- Mohammad Al-Mutair: Born in 1969 – Bachelor’s of Business Administration – Member of National Assembly (2003, 2006, 2008, 2016, 2020).

3- Shuaib Shabaan: born in 1984 – Bachelor degree in Police Academy from Saad Al-Abdullah Securityand Science College, Officer in Interior Ministry, Deputy Director of Sulaibkhat Sporting Club in 2012,Member of Kuwait Association for Protecting Public Funds.

4- Hamed Al-Bathali: Bachelor degree in Law from Kuwait University, Professor of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training Law.

5- Khalil Al-Shalih: Born in 1958 – Diploma in Civil Aviation – Member of Society of Pilots and Flight Engineers – Member of Kuwait Airways Workers Association – Former Head of the Amiri Fleet Department- Member of National Assembly (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020).

6- Falah Al-Hajri: Director of Al-Atrujah Holy Quran recitation Center, Board Member of the Public Authorityfor Applied Education and Training.

7- Aliya Al-Khaled: Born in 1974- Bachelor of Communication from Kuwait University, Bachelor degree inBusiness Administration from Kuwait Uni

8- Hamad Al-Mutar: Born in 1970 – PhD in Industrial Chemistry – Member at College of Graduate Studies -Ex-President of Kuwait Chemical Society (KCS) – Ex-President of Union of Arab Chemists (UAC) -Member of National Assembly (2012, 2020).

9- Abdulwahab Al-Issa: Born in 1988 – Bachelors in Political Science – Worked in field of Media and Commerce – Member of Kuwait Journalists Association (KJA).

10- Abdullah Al-Anbaie: Born in 1983 – Kuwait University Graduate – Certified Commercial Arbitrator -Member of British Charted Insurance Institute (CII).

Source- KUNA