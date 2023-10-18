In a recent trading session, the price of a barrel of Kuwaiti oil witnessed a minor drop of 39 cents, settling at $93.81 per barrel. This decline, as reported by the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, was in contrast to the previous trading day’s price of $94.20 per barrel, reported Al-Jarida Daily.

Simultaneously, global markets observed a different trend, with Brent crude futures displaying a modest increase of 25 cents, resulting in a value of $89.90 per barrel. Additionally, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled at $86.66, remaining relatively stable.