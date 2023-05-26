Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said today that he rejects a complete ban on sending Filipino workers to Kuwait, in response to the call of some deputies in his country to impose a complete ban on sending workers to Kuwait.

Marcos expressed his opposition to the idea, saying that he did not want to “burn any bridges,” adding that it was inappropriate to “exaggerate” Kuwait’s recent reaction to suspend the issuance of new entry visas to Filipinos, at the present time, but we respect their decisions, stressing that he prefers to settle the issue from during diplomatic negotiations, Arabic daily Al Rai reported.

He expressed optimism that Kuwait might reconsider accepting Filipino workers and lift the ban on their employment, adding, “It is their country, those are their rules, so we will leave this issue open