The elegant and everlasting masterpiece smartwatch perfectly gels with the powerful camera setup, exquisite design and superfast charge of the smartphone

It is not very often that you come across a pair of tech gadgets that is difficult to find faults with. However, Huawei begs to differ. With the latest iteration of the flagship HUAWEI P Series, the HUAWEI P50 and their new smartwatch, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro, we have caught lightning in a bottle. The smartwatch can best be described as an elegant, everlasting masterpiece with a premium design.

It boasts the signature Huawei moon phase collection, in addition to up to 14 days long battery life, wireless fast charging, professional health management, and more. On the other hand, dubbed as the best camera phone with aesthetic design, the HUAWEI P50 boasts a True-Form Dual-Matrix Camera, an iconic Dual-Matrix Camera Design, and a large battery with 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge, in addition to cool and visionary Super Device features. Here’s everything you need to know about these two amazing devices.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro and HUAWEI P50

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro

Moon Phase Collection with a luxurious design

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro premium design is inspired by nature, highlighting natural beauty with pioneering integrated technologies. Its high-end design is complemented by a moon phase collection – a feature that is normally associated with classic luxurious watches. The moon phase complication adds to the premium look and feel of the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro.

In terms of aesthetics, Huawei’s latest smartwatch is on another level on its own. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Titanium Edition is equipped with a 1.43-inch AMOLED High-Definition colour display. The smartwatch comes with a new look and feel with an integrated minimalist design giving it an art piece texture and appearance. The smartwatch comes with a titanium metal case, sapphire glass lens and ceramic back case – all these remarkable top quality materials ensure the bestows the smartwatch with unique elegance and comfort when worn.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Ceramic Edition – Huawei’s first Ceramic watch comes with a 1.32-inch AMOLED HD colour display. It incorporates the classic design elements of Eastern and Western aesthetics with perfect balance, interpreting the aesthetics that combine technology and elegance. The ceramic made watch is soft and elegant, featuring a new and exclusively designed flower dial with dynamic effects; the five different dial effects show various shapes of the flower as time goes.

Battery life that lasts for days + wireless fast charging

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Titanium Edition comes with 14-day battery life and 7-day battery life in intense usage scenarios, while the HUAWE WATCH GT 3 Pro Ceramic Edition comes with 7 days battery life in typical scenarios and 4 days battery life in heavy usage scenarios. The smartwatch supports fast and convenient wireless fast charging. It only takes 10 minutes to charge for full-day use (in typical scenarios).

Professional health management

In terms of health, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro series supports Electrocardiogram (ECG) data collection, which can accurately provide single-lead ECG measurements, real-time analysis, sinus rhythm and atrial fibrillation detection, and premature atrial and ventricular beat reminders for users and supports arterial stiffness detection, allowing users to actively prevent the risk of vascular diseases. It also offers all-round health management in heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen, sleep, respiratory health, and pressure, which helps keep tracking the changes in your body. With the HUAWEI Health App on the phone, you can synchronise real-time exercise and health monitoring data to pay close attention to the health of you and your family.

HUAWEI TruSeenTM 5.0+ not only further improve the accuracy of heart rate monitoring but also improves the accuracy of SpO2 monitoring. You get over a hundred workout modes on the watch, including several professional workout modes. It is also equipped with a professional Free Diving Mode, which can support free diving at up to 30 metres to accompany you while exploring underwater wonders.

HUAWEI P50

Staggering True-Form Dual-Matrix Camera

The HUAWEI P50’s True-Form Dual-Matrix Camera is outstanding! It compromises the powerful Main Camera Matrix and SuperZoom Matrix. The hardware is integrated with the HUAWEI XD Optics and HUAWEI XD Fusion Pro image engine, resulting in high-resolution images that are brighter and cleaner with more details. Huawei went the extra mile to glean a better understanding of colours. It created a comprehensive solution and tweaked over 2,000 colours in the full colour gamut. There is a new super colour filter system with True-Chroma Image Engine and Super HDR technology that provide comprehensive enhancements to details, colours and dynamic range. The HUAWEI P50 is outstanding in videography as it is in photography. The True-Form Dual-Matrix Camera supports 4K video recording on both the front and rear, providing vivid clear footage from every angle.

Moreover, the periscope zoom lens supports a maximum zoom range of up to 80 times. The HUAWEI P50 also supports a new generation of AIS Pro True-Steady Shot technology and is complemented by all-new OIS hardware to offer vastly improved stabilisation experiences

An iconic Dual-Matrix Camera Design

The HUAWEI P50’s camera system is a tranquil island that stands alone as a work of art. The Dual-Matrix camera design is the perfect combination of form and function. The double ring setup is visually striking and instantly recognisable while incorporating the most advanced smartphone camera hardware.

The HUAWEI P50 is made to steal the show. It incorporates a stunning display with a single punch hole camera. With the HDR display supporting the full P3 colour gamut, it can deliver an impressive visual experience for both video entertainment and gameplay alike. The HUAWEI P50 features a 6.5-inch display with a high refresh rate and 300 Hz touch sampling rate to provide fast response times. With an IP68 rating, you can be sure you will be protected from the elements when out and about.

Large battery with HUAWEI SuperCharge

Whether for gaming, recording, working or simply browsing the Internet, the HUAWEI P50 delivers excellent battery life with a large and long-lasting 4100mAh battery, which is supported by 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge.

The trusted, innovative, user-friendly and secure AppGallery is available on the HUAWEI P50, where users can easily navigate, explore, find and download a wide range of high-quality apps.