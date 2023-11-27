The new US Ambassador to Kuwait, Karen Sasahara, has arrived in Kuwait.

Diplomatic sources said the new US ambassador will submit her credentials to the Foreign Minister over the next few days.

Ambassador Sasahara held the position of Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for North Africa, the position of Chargé d’Affairs on behalf of the United States Embassy in Jordan, and before that the position of Consul General in Jerusalem, and Senior Advisor to the Office of Intelligence and Research.

She also served on the Board of Examiners of the Diplomatic Corps, Deputy Head of Mission in Sana’a, and Advisor Foreign policy of the Commander-in-Chief of Special Forces in the US Central Operations Command.