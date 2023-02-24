The Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Abdulaziz Al-Mojel affirmed the Kuwait Municipality’s endeavor to hand over the Sulaibiya and Taima areas to the Public Authority for Housing Welfare, based on the implementation as per Cabinet’s decision.

Sources revealed that a decision was issued by the Municipal Council to allocate the two areas for the “residential” interest, which means that there is no need to issue a new decision and refer it to the “Council” for approval , thus indicating that the process of handing over the “municipality” will be limited to re-delivering the borders of the two areas only.

On the other hand, Al-Mojil approved the municipal decision to create an entrance and exit for the Jaber Al-Ahmad Circuit for cars in the Dajeej area on Road 6.5, at the request of the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport.

In his book issued regarding the ratification of the minutes of the Municipal Council meeting No. 12/2023 for the first session of the thirteenth legislative term held last January 30, Al-Mojil approved all the decisions contained, pointing to the addition of the phrase “commercial use” before the phrase “from the square adjacent to the plot” mentioned. In a decision related to a citizen’s voucher in the Khaitan region.