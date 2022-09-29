The Ministry of Communications confirmed on Wednesday that it had sealed with a consultancy office a contract to finalize the feasibility study with regards to privatizing the fixed telecommunications network through the Public-Private Partnership Projects Authority, an Arab daily reported.

The Ministry of State for Communications and Information Technology spokesperson, Mishaal Al-Zaid, announced in a press statement that the project has grabbed the attention of the Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology, Dr. Rana Al-Faris. Al-Zayd stated that Minister Al-Fares chaired the preparatory meeting with the advisory office concerned with investment development in the telecommunications sector, in the presence of the joint committee from the Public-Private Partnership Projects Authority, and gave directions to those concerned with this issue to accelerate the action and overcome all obstacles so that the project could be immediately carried out.

The minister stressed that this step came after several meetings held by the joint committee between the ministry and the Public-Private Partnership Projects Authority for the project to develop the fixed communications network. The meeting was chaired by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Communications, Kholoud Shehab, who noted that this step comes within the ministry’s aspirations to provide new job opportunities for Kuwaiti youth and promote State revenues in line with the vision of a new Kuwait 2035. Moreover, the official pointed out that this project falls within the ministry’s program to develop its services, especially in the field of communications, which is integral in the advancement of economic and social sectors.