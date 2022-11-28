The activities of the “Pearl of the West 2022” exercise, which is being implemented by the Kuwaiti army and the National Guard in cooperation with the friendly French forces, began today, Monday, and will continue until December 7.

The Chiefs of Staff said in a press statement that the exercise aims to unify the joint command system and coordinate efforts in order to reach a correct understanding of the planning and implementation of joint operations, in addition to enhancing the concept of exchanging experiences and improving the level of performance and combat readiness of the participating forces.

He added that the exercise also aims to enhance aspects of joint cooperation between the Kuwaiti and French forces through group training to ensure maintaining the level of performance and achieving the desired goals of joint exercises and making the most of all its stages to raise the combat efficiency of the armed forces.

She stated that the exercise (Pearl of the West 2022) will witness some shootings with live ammunition in the complex of shooting ranges in the Al-Adaira region, located in the northwest of the country. – KUNA