Thousands of citizens and residents have still not received their civil cards due to non-issuance as the Public Authority for Civil Information stopped issuing cards submitted before May 23.

This was based on the decision to expedite the issuance of cards submitted after that date, the Deputy Director General for Civil Registration Affairs at the Authority, Jaber Al-Kandari, revealed to Al-Rai.

Al Kandari revealed that all those who did not receive the Civil ID card but have paid the fees of KD 5 for the issuance of the civil ID card, will have a credit of KD 5 remain in their balance ithe event that the card is not issued.

Informed sources confirmed that the dates of issuing the card have been restored to the earlier timeline of 24 to 48 hours. Al-Kandari told Al-Rai that “great pressure delayed the issuance of about 200,000 cards in the previous period, most of which are for expatriates, despite the fact that their owners paid fees and met the conditions of issuance,” explaining that “the current administration decided months ago to cancel all card transactions submitted before May 2023, while retaining the fees paid as a right of their owners, so that if someone submits a new transaction, no new fees are collected from him, but rather adjusted from their amount.

Al-Kandari also urged people whose cards are ready to collect them so as not to accumulate in the machines, which causes the delay of issuance of new cards,