Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Dr. Muhammad Al-Faris announced that the Council of Ministers approved today, Saturday, a draft decree inviting the National Assembly to convene for the first regular session of the seventeenth legislative term on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, and decided to submit it to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad.

Minister Al-Fares told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) after the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers, which was held today at Seif Palace headed by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister that the Cabinet submitted to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad the resignation of the government after announcing the results of the National Assembly 2022 elections, in implementation provisions of the Constitution.

It is noteworthy that Article (57) of the Constitution stipulates that the ministry shall be reconstituted at the start of each legislative term of the National Assembly