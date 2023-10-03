The Idukki Association Kuwait held ‘Ponnonam 2023,’ a major event associated with the national festival of Kerala Onam. Mr. Vinod Kumar, country head of the Joy Alukkas Group, opened the public gathering by speaking about the significance of Onam. Mrs. Hadeel B. Buqrais, a Kuwait HRD official and notable human rights campaigner, attended the ceremony with her husband, Mr. Abdullah. She expressed her delight at being a part of this event and called for further cultural contact between the Indian and Kuwaiti populations.

Mrs. Vineetha Ouseppachan, Chairperson of the Women’s Forum, Mr. Shiju Babu, Program Coordinator, IAK Senior Members Jiji Matthew, Tom Edayodikkal, Vinod Kumar, and Asianet Representative Nixon George delivered a felicitation address. Jobins Joseph, IAK President, presided over the gathering. Martin P. Chacko, General Secretary, delivered the opening speech.

Ouseppachan’s “Maveli” roll was appreciated by everyone. Chenda Melom, Thalappoli, folk music, dancing acts, and a special concert by Kalabhavan Nasseb were among the highlights of the event, which was sponsored by the Women’s Forum. Uma Thomas, MLA for Trikakara, also attended the occasion. She emphasized her strong attachment to the people of Idukki. Abin Thomas, the program’s organizer, proposed a vote of thankfulness