The House Hotel Al Khiran: Kuwait’s newest and only getaway destination that is rolling out celebrations of world cuisines and gastronomic community connections

Feasts for taste buds, events with a spectacular view from the Infinity pool & ‘bleisure’ activities

The first lifestyle boutique hotel in Kuwait, The House Hotel Al Khiran, hosted an event with a curated culinary experience bringing together the creative community for a glimpse of the upcoming summer activities in the city’s newest summer getaway destination.

The hotel overlooks all Khiran’s chalets area through the Infinity poolside – Kuwait’s newest trendy event place – and aspires to become the go-to place for gastronomic, sports, health and wellness community events, weekend brunches and theme nights. On February 25th and 26th the property launches its “Spanish Nights” with special cuisine and live entertainment – in what is going to be the first of many such get-togethers celebrating different cultures through food travels in Fusions – the hotel’s upscale casual restaurant.

In Ramadan, Fusions will be hosting iftars and suhoors with Mediterranean fine-dining cuisine, live music after dawn in addition to a post meal lounging with sheesha next to the pool on the 1st floor. The team at The House is bringing the restaurant’s international cuisine curated by Michelin-starred Chef Jaume Puigdengolas closer to the Al Khiran community with its recently launched catering services for the Neighbourhood around.

The House Hotel Al Khiran has 46 suites, an Infinity pool overlooking Al Khiran’s resort, a women-only pool for gym sessions, Social and Business Hub as well as a modern gym. For guests with retail appetite, the adjacent Outlet mall offers an opportunity to shop, an experience that is to expand with the area’s add-on of another flagship mall located 5-minutes away that is expected to open in the summer. When the mall opens in the summer, it will transform Al Khiran from a summer destination to year-round destination for Kuwaitis, Gulf citizens and residents.

With the property’s monthly business meet-ups, The House destination aims to become a meeting Hub for the businesses in the area seeking to expand their footprint and to share know-how with an extended network of guests and partners.

The House Hotel Al Khiran embraces local talent and empowers creativity through curated events. Here, the most memorable experiences will happen around the curated spaces that encourage social interactions between guests with activities hosted in the Business Hub or by the Infinity pool with yoga for women events, health and wellness classes, kids movie nights and much more.

The House Hotel is one of the projects of Al-Raghad and Al-Manar Real Estate Company in cooperation with Kerten Hospitality. Kerten Hospitality has a portfolio of 12 lifestyle brands (Cloud7 Hotel, Cloud7 Residence, The House Residence, Ouspace and Food and beverage brands such as Nakhati and Food Souk and a footprint of 50 projects globally.