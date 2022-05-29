The General Directorate of Traffic has denied rumors that if a person is caught driving a vehicle that is not registered in their name, they will be issued a citation.

However, a local Arabic daily, quoting GTD sources, said the motorist must ensure there is a valid registration and insurance book.

On the other hand, the traffic sector carried out a campaign at the end of last week, which resulted in the issuance of 560 citations in the Mahboula area. Several motorists who were arrested were put behind bars.