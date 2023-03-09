Informed sources revealed that the Ministry of Finance will officially take over the Friday market next Sunday while its work will continue during the weekend. The market will be temporarily managed by the Wafra International Investment Company so that the movement of visitors to the market does not stop.

Sources in the Kuwait Municipality indicated that there are 10 projects that are subject to the supervision of the municipality in accordance with the contracts of the Ministry of Finance under the BOT system, all of which will expire in March and April, stressing that the “Wafra International Investment Company” owned by the General Organization for Insurance will temporarily take over the management of all facilities during the transitional phase of the expired BOT contracts , until it is launched under the partnership system between the public and private sectors, including the Sharq market.

The sources further pointed out that the ten projects that were under the supervision of the municipality were the Friday market, 3 service centers for chalets in the north of Khairan, 3 service centers for chalets in the south of Khairan, and 3 rest houses on the Nuwaiseeb Road.

The municipality and the Ministry of Finance will further hold a meeting next Monday regarding the role of the municipality in the mechanism of offering projects to the new system in accordance with the law establishing the Public Authority for Partnership between the public and private sectors. Which will also supervise all new projects, noting that the municipality’s role was to put out bids for the new projects established under the state property.