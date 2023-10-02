The French Research Centre of the Arabian Peninsula (CEFREPA), located in Kuwait City and covering 7 countries (the GCC countries and Yemen) in the domains of the Humanities and Social Sciences, is dedicating three unprecedented events to this historic subject:

1) An evening on October 16 at 7:00pm at the Sheraton Hotel (St Regis), where the meeting that resulted in the decision to raise prices took place fifty years ago, bringing together distinguished experts from the world of oil and energy in a workshop titled “Memories and recollections of October 1973 and its consequences over half a century”.

2) An International conference featuring the best specialists on the subject at the National Library of Kuwait on October 17, 9am-3pm.

3) An original exhibition showcasing textual and video archives gathered from French institutions, and which will be presented for the first time in Kuwait; opening at 7pm, at the National Library.