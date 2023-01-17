The “Logos Hope” ship, carrying the world’s largest library, will arrive on the shores of Aqaba next week.

The city of Aqaba will receive the ship on Wednesday, January 25, according to the Jordanian Ammon Agency, reports Al-Rai daily.

The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority prepared a program to receive the ship upon its arrival, with folklore, and a welcome in the manner of the people of Aqaba.

Director of the Floating Library Project in Jordan, Jabulani Mlambo, indicated that the “Dolos” ship, sister of “Logos Hope”, visited the port of Aqaba in 2005, and received about 33,000 visitors.