Dubai will be hosting the first edition of the PopCon Middle East (PopConME) from 10-13 November 2022, and will showcase top movies, TV shows, comics, graphic novels, anime and cosplay. The event will be held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo City Dubai, in partnership with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), Speedy Comics and Alanza Trading.

PopConME will run as part of Dubai Esports Festival, which will kickstart from 9-29 November 2022, and will feature exclusive workshops, movie screenings and cosplay competitions, in addition to sales of limited-edition merchandise. The expo will give fans the opportunity to meet famous celebrities and other pop culture fans. The competitions will highlight the People’s Choice Cosplay, a Dungeons & Dragons game and Pokemon/Yu-Gi-Oh! Card tournament. It will also feature a line-up of games for people to play their favorite consoles and PC games.

The festival will include the Children’s Island, the Dojo workshops on film production, voice and theatre acting, as well as a cinema, gallery area and marketplace. Horror enthusiasts will meet A Nightmare on Elm Street actress Katie Cassidy, as well as Osric Chau, who both played in the fantasy horror series Supernatural. Other celebrities will include voice actor Ray Porter of Darkseid in Zack Snyder’s Justice League and renowned international artists such as African-Native American Afua Richardson of Marvel’s World of Wakanda, and Marvel and DC comics artist, Mostafa Moussa