Tuesday, the British Royal Post began selling the first postage stamps bearing the image of King Charles III, after he ascended the throne following the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in September.

The king’s portrait, revealed in February and endorsed by Charles himself, will appear on all royal mail stamps, along with the stamp value and barcode, before Charles III’s official coronation next month, reports Al-Rai daily quoting AFP.

Retailers will continue to sell the existing stamps, which bear the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and will be supplied with the new edition when stocks run out. The new stamps are now on sale on the Royal Postal Service’s website.

The image of Charles on the stamp is based on a portrait drawing by British artist Martin Jennings created for the new coins of the United Kingdom, which has already entered circulation.

The new design shows Charles turned to the left, as all British monarchs have appeared on stamps since the issuance of the “Penny Black” as the world’s first postage stamp in 1840 during the reign of Queen Victoria.

The release also comes on the heels of an increase in stamp prices by the Postal Service in order to remain “sustainable”, according to a Royal Postal Service statement.