Justice Minister Jamal Al-Jallawi has said that the electoral process is proceeding in an ordinary and smooth manner.

In a statement to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on Thursday during the inspection tour of the five constituencies for the National Assembly elections, Al-Jallaoui pointed out that the number of voters has increased after the modification of the electoral system by the decree of the civil card.

Al-Jallawi said public bodies are making commendable efforts in organizing the electoral process, including the Interior Ministry, which plays a major role in election security.

-Source-KUNA