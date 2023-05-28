Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi revealed that the door to negotiations with the Philippines has not been closed and is still open, pointing out that Kuwait announced in a clear statement its position and demands, Arabic daily Al Jarida reported

Al-Otaibi stressed in statements to the press on the sidelines of the Azerbaijani embassy’s celebration of the National Day, “Kuwait’s adherence to the demands contained in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the Philippine embassy must recognize its violation of Kuwaiti laws and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and that the embassy pledges not to repeat them and that those responsible for these violations are held accountable.

He hoped that that problem would be resolved very soon. Al-Otaibi revealed that movements between ambassadors will take place soon.