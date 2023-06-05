The Institute of Space Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences said that the life of this red giant, located 6.4 megaparsecs from Earth, ended on the evening of last May 18, when the telescope detected strong, bright radiation from it, and that its radiation was a million times more intense than the sun’s radiation.

The statement, which was reported by Russia Today, added: “The peak brightness of this supernova is now in the past, but it continues to shine in X-rays. Therefore, the ART-XC telescope will continue to monitor it.