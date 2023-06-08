A fuel tank driver died as a result of a collision with trees on the Sixth Ring Road today, Wednesday.

The Public Relations and Media Department of the General Fire Force stated after a report was received by the Central Operations Department about an accident involving a fuel tanker hitting trees on the Sixth Ring Highway in the Jahra region, fire engines from the Jahra Al-Harfi Fire Station and Technical Rescue Centers rushed to the site of the accident and discovered the tanker was empty but the driver died on the spot, reports Al-Rai daily.

The remains of the driver have been referred to Forensics.