Data shows from the beginning of the year until the first of October, the total reported cases amounted to 664,990. Traffic violations held the top spot with 431,000 cases, constituting approximately 80% of the total, followed by misdemeanor appeal cases at 189,000.

Felony cases numbered 2,576 for the current year, while ordinary misdemeanor cases stood at 8,775. Additionally, the courts dealt with 1,027 cases related to information technology, 4,472 cases involving misdemeanors and municipal violations, reports Al-Qabas daily.

Environmental misdemeanor cases accounted for 3,760 at the general courts, along with 1,252 check misdemeanor cases.

Over the specified period, juvenile misdemeanor cases reached 1,462, while domestic violence cases and “passport misdemeanor” cases numbered 779 and 4,866, respectively.

Recent statistics from Kuwaiti courts, released by the Ministry of Justice, affirm that the general courts handle an average of 2,460 cases daily over a span of 9 months.