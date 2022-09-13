The Court of Ministers begins the trial of the defendants in the Eurofighter aircraft deal case that was concluded more than 6 years ago.

A local Arabic daily said five people are charged with causing damage to the public funds.

Earlier it was reported that Kuwait’s government had referred two senior military to prosecution in a major corruption case related to the country’s purchase of Eurofighter Typhoon combat planes, after an investigation into the jets’ improperly inflated price.

Kuwait ordered 28 Eurofighter Typhoon jets, made by a consortium of European companies, in 2016 under a contract valued at some $8.7 billion. The first two planes in the order joined Kuwait’s Air Force last month.

The high cost of the deal raised eyebrows when compared with similar purchases of the combat planes across the Middle East as many Gulf Arab states went on spending sprees amid the region’s grinding conflicts.