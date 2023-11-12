Elon Musk, the American billionaire and owner of the “X” platform, criticized the Israeli approach in the Gaza Strip, expressing his views on the consequences of actions in the region.

In a podcast interview hosted by American businessman Lex Friedman, Musk stated that the concept of “an eye for an eye” ultimately leads to a cycle of violence, making everyone involved blind, reports Al-Rai daily.

He raised concerns about the potential fallout of actions that could lead to widespread resentment and animosity, emphasizing the need to consider the broader implications of military strategies in the region.