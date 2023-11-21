The Business Year (TBY), a global media group that has been providing investors, businesses, and governments with first-hand insights into the world’s most dynamic markets for 15 years, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the German Business Council Kuwait (GBCK) this November 1.

The two organizations have teamed up to produce The Business Year: Kuwait 2024, a comprehensive publication that promises to be an indispensable resource for investors, business leaders, and policy makers. The publication aims to provide a detailed snapshot of Kuwait’s investment landscape, highlighting the country’s major competitive advantages and its initiatives to foster private-sector growth.

Fred Abusada, board member of the GBCK and Commercial Advisor for Austrian Embassy – commercial section – Advantage Austria, and Agustina Dal Fabbro, TBY Kuwait Country Manager, both declared their commitment to close cooperation and high standards we research shifts into top gear.

The Business Year: Kuwait 2024 will not only have significant domestic distribution but will also reach an international audience through various high-profile business information platforms, including Bloomberg Terminal, Refinitiv Eikon, Dow Jones Factiva, and FactSet. It will also be available on PressReader, Issuu, and Google Books, as well as at thebusinessyear.com.

Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR