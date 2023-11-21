The Business Year (TBY), a global media group that has been providing investors, businesses, and governments with first-hand insights into the world’s most dynamic markets for 15 years, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the German Business Council Kuwait (GBCK) this November 1.

The two organizations have teamed up to produce The Business Year: Kuwait 2024, a comprehensive publication that promises to be an indispensable resource for investors, business leaders, and policy makers. The publication aims to provide a detailed snapshot of Kuwait’s investment landscape, highlighting the country’s major competitive advantages and its initiatives to foster private-sector growth.

Fred Abusada, board member of the GBCK and Commercial Advisor for Austrian Embassy – commercial section – Advantage Austria, and Agustina Dal Fabbro, TBY Kuwait Country Manager, both declared their commitment to close cooperation and high standards we research shifts into top gear.

The Business Year: Kuwait 2024 will not only have significant domestic distribution but will also reach an international audience through various high-profile business information platforms, including Bloomberg Terminal, Refinitiv Eikon, Dow Jones Factiva, and FactSet. It will also be available on PressReader, Issuu, and Google Books, as well as at thebusinessyear.com.