The Business Year (TBY), a leading global media group providing insights into the world’s most dynamic markets, is gearing up to launch ‘The Business Year: Kuwait 2023’ edition, its latest research on the country. The launch ceremony titled ‘Kuwait: Towards A Digital Economy’, is an invite-only event that is slated to be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Kuwait City on 8 March.

The event, which will bring together business leaders from across Kuwait, will focus on fintech, ESG, and SMEs across a range of panel discussions and presentations. Headline speakers will include Minister of Commerce & Industry & Minister of State for Communication and Information Technology, Mazin Al-Nahedh, Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait, Mohammed Basel Al-Haroun; Director-General of KDIPA, Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Each speaker will open a panel discussion, where several participants will enlighten the audience on the tools and strategies being deployed in the development of the local economy. Panelists will include President of the Kuwait Banking Association, Sheikh Ahmad Duaij Al Sabah, CEO of Talabat, Bader Al-Ghanim, and Vice Chairman of Insurance Regulatory Unit (IRU), Abdulla Alsenan, among others.

Throughout the event, participants will get the chance to network, exchange ideas, and address the importance of developing strategies to enable Kuwait to succeed in its mission to develop a sustainable economy. The event will also celebrate the importance of women in leadership positions across Kuwait, raising awareness of the benefits of equal participation. This topic has informed much of TBY’s research for ‘Kuwait 2023’, and is expected to be a theme that permeates the event.

Kuwait: Towards A Digital Economy counts a wide range of distinguished partners and sponsors, including the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) as Co-Host; Kuwait Finance House and Talabat as Gold Sponsors; Commercial Bank of Kuwait, Rasameel Investment Company and Floward as Silver Sponsors; and Huawei, BIG – Beyout Investment Group, and China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) as Bronze Sponsors. The Kuwait Banking Association (KBA) is also supporting the event as Strategic Partner.

The Business Year: Kuwait 2023 will soon be available on all major business information platforms, including Bloomberg Terminal, Refinitiv Eikon, Dow Jones Factiva, and FactSet, as well as on PressReader and Google Books and at thebusinessyear.com.