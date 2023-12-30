The head of the Egyptian National Institute for Astronomical and Geophysical Research, Dr. Gad Al-Qadi, announced today that, according to astronomical calculations carried out by the Institute’s Sun Research Laboratory, the beginning of the month of Rajab for the current Hijri year 1445 will be on Saturday, corresponding to January 13, and it is 29 days long, indicating that “thereby it will be The beginning of the month of Shaban is next Feb 11, and the beginning of Ramadan is next March 11, according to astronomical calculations.

Dr. Gad Al-Qadi said, this is according to what was reported by the Middle East News Agency, that the crescent of the month of Rajab will be born directly at 1:59 pm local Cairo time on Thursday 29 of the current Jumada al-Akhirah, corresponding to next January 11 (sighting day).

He added that the crescent moon will set before sunset on that day (sighting day) in Makkah and Cairo, as well as in most Arab and Islamic capitals and cities.