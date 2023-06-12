Her Excellency the Australian Charge d’Affaires to Kuwait, Ms. Amanda McGregor, paid a field visit to Dasman Diabetes Institute, which was established by Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences. H. E. was met by Dr. Qais Saleh Al-Duwairi, Director -General, and Mr. Tarek Abdullah Aleryan, Director of Public Relations and Media at Dasman Diabetes Institute. Her Excellency’s visit aimed of getting to know closely the important institutions in Kuwait and strengthening scientific cooperation. During her visit to the institute, many scientific and research topics and issues of common interest between the two sides were discussed.

Dr. Al-Duwairi briefed H.E. about the institute’s scientific progress, its importance, and its role in the service of scientific research in Kuwait, discussing ways to enhance joint research and scientific cooperation. In turn, Charge d’Affaires Amanda McGregor praised the institutes impressive developments and achievements.