The International Federation of Football (FIFA) announced that the 2030 World Cup will be held on three continents for the first time in the tournament’s history, as the only joint bid between Morocco, Spain and Portugal was approved.

While three matches will be held in Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina in a special celebration for the three countries in the tournament competitions, FIFA said in a statement that in 2030, the FIFA World Cup will bring together three continents and six countries, inviting the whole world to join in celebrating the beautiful centenary game and the FIFA World Cup itself.

The FIFA Council unanimously agreed that the only nomination will be the joint bid of Morocco, Portugal and Spain, which will host the event in 2030 and automatically qualify from the current tournament allocation subject to the completion of a successful bidding process conducted by FIFA and a decision by the FIFA Congress in 2024.

In addition, with taking into account the historical context of the first ever FIFA World Cup, the FIFA Council unanimously agreed to hold a unique centenary celebration in Uruguay’s capital, Montevideo, where the first FIFA World Cup was held.

The FIFA World Cup Finals were held in 1930, as well as three World Cup matches in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay respectively.