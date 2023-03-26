Thanima Kuwait conducted a farewell meeting for Advocate P John Thomas on behalf of the Malayali community, to appreciate his support and counsel. John Thomas had been a long-time Advisory Board Member of Thanima and Manager of United Indian School, Kuwait. The members expressed their gratitude for John Thomas’ support of several associations by providing the school as a venue for many cultural and social events.

Father Davis Chiramal inaugurated the farewell gathering. BEC Exchange CEO Mathew Varghese, Metro Clinic CEO Mustafa Hamza Payyannur, Dr. Ameer Ahmed, Jacob Mathew, Jacob Varghese, and Suresh KP offered their greetings.