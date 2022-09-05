The Petroleum and Petrochemical Industry Workers Union has requested the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation to amend the terms of for appointments in the KPC and its subsidiaries, saying the appointment announcements are not commensurate with the educational qualifications and places obstacles in the path of applicants who desire to work in the oil sector.

These announcements, a local Arabic daily quoting sources said, are not consistent with the state’s directions to Kuwaitize jobs by replacing expatriates with national workers.

The union in its address to the KPC Chief Executive Officer on August 18 highlighted some of these conditions, its vision calling to amend them to meet the aspirations of young graduates and specialists in their respective fields so that they can serve their country in the most vital oil sector.

Among the conditions proposed for modification include:

1 – (a) The graduation rate should be no less than 2 out of a 4-point system instead of 2.5; (b) the percentage be 70 percent instead of 77.5 percent and (c) the grade should be good or above.

2 – Abolition of the condition that 3 and 6 years should have not passed since the year of graduation and open the way for graduates of previous years; the years that has been lost due to the Corona pandemic should be taken into account.

3 – Increasing the applicant’s age to 28 years for university students and 26 years for diploma holders, and the need to raise the age to open the way for a larger number of those affected for the same reason explained in the previous item due to the Corona pandemic.

4 – Abolishing the registration requirement in the Public Institute for Social Security according to which many citizens who have applied to work in other jobs are deprived due to the delay in announcing appointment in the oil sector or his desire to improve his situation and that he has a desire to serve his country in this field, especially since such people have gained practical experiences and must be given preference, and as a matter of justice, a son of this country should not be deprived of joining the work he desires only because he joined a previous job, in violation of the principles of the constitution, which stipulates that people are equal in rights and duties as the Constitution, in Article No. 41, recognizes the right of every Kuwaiti to work and to choose its type, and the state is obligated to provide it and the fairness of its conditions.

5 – The need to reduce the degrees of admission tests and to return to the previous system, and not to be arbitrary in this matter.