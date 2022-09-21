Minister of State for Municipal Affairs, Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology and Acting Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Rana Al-Faris, announced the approval of the Corporation’s Tender Committee to launch a tender for the implementation of main roads and infrastructure services for the South Sabah Al-Ahmad Residential City project, an Arab daily reported.

The project’s infrastructure work, according to the minister’s press statement, will include four contracts, and has been approved to tender works for the construction, completion and maintenance of infrastructure services for the main roads in the city. The minister also explained that other contracts are included for the establishment, completion and maintenance of infrastructure services for the outskirts of the project, in the corporation’s plan to be put forward next March.

In addition, Al-Faris emphasized the continuous support of His Highness the Prime Minister to provide decent housing for citizens, and the keenness of the Foundation and all its employees to speed up the completion of the contracts for the South Sabah Al-Ahmad Residential City.