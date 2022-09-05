Less than a month after the decision to form the “Supreme National Committee for Strengthening the Food and Water Security System”, governmental sources said the government has shown a tendency to merge the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition (PAFN), the Public Authority for Agriculture and Fisheries Affairs (PAAAFR), and the Environment Public Authority (EPA), given that these bodies are linked directly to the issue of food security.

The sources indicated that this comes within the framework of merging a number of bodies that share some competencies, noting the importance of the step of assigning ministers to end the decrees of the boards of directors of bodies and boards of trustees in government agencies, in preparation for appointing new boards of directors or canceling some of them, as well as accelerating the process of nominating senior officials, especially in the regions that suffer from a severe shortage in this regard, reports a local Arabic daily.

The sources confirmed that “the government must terminate the boards of directors and submit alternative names, similar to what happened in the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA), in order to avoid any void, as it is not possible, for example, to dissolve the board of directors of the Central Agency for Public Tenders, without the presence of an alternative board ready to take responsibility to complete the work.