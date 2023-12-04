The General Authority for Roads and Land Transport, in collaboration with the General Traffic Department, has announced a temporary closure of the Second Ring Road in front of the Daiya area, specifically the section from Cairo Street to Istiklal Road (Route 30), reported Al-Jarida Daily.

This closure, scheduled for next Saturday, is necessary to carry out essential asphalt work for the final road surface in the area. The decision to temporarily close this section of the Second Ring Road aims to ensure the safety and smooth flow of traffic during the asphalt work. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes and follow the designated road diversions during this period.