The Meteorological Department announced today an increase in low and medium clouds with varying intensity of rain, from light to moderate, and the possibility of thunderstorms in certain areas, reported Al-Qabas Daily.

The weather is influenced by a surface depression extension and an upper atmosphere depression, accompanied by a relatively humid air mass. Director Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi mentioned the presence of light to moderate winds, intermittently activating and causing rising sea waves. Additionally, the weather is expected to turn colder.