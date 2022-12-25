Bader Al-Amira, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, announced that temperatures will drop below zero in the second half of January with the arrival of the northwest winds.

Al-Amira said, in a statement to a local Arabic daily that “the second half of January will witness the appearance of Al-Shoula star or the tail of the scorpion, which will last for 13 days, pointing out that “after the end of Al-Murabaaniyyah, we will enter the second season, which is Al-Azreq, which is considered the coldest day of the year and is called by the Eastern Arabs (Mubki Al-Husni)

Regarding the most important tips for dealing with the cold, Al-Amira said, “We advise people to wear heavy clothes and not to light charcoal and fire in closed tents, because coal in closed places may lead to suffocation, especially when sleeping.”

She added, “it is advisable not to allow children to play outside the house during the night period to avoid exposure to cold and flu attacks, and we also recommend that the elderly avoid direct exposure to cold air after bathing in order to avoid exposure to seasonal winter diseases.