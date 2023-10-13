The Meteorological Department expected the country’s weather over the weekend to be hot during the day, albeit at a lower rate than before, as the daytime temperature ranges between 42 to 39 degrees, while it reaches 22 degrees Celsius in the evening.

Director of the Department, Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, explained to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that weather maps and numerical models indicate that the country will continue to be affected by an extension of an air depression that gradually weakens and is accompanied by a hot and humid air mass at times, with fluctuating winds to the southeasterly direction of light to moderate speed.

Al-Qarawi stated, “The weather on Friday will be relatively hot and humid in the coastal areas, with variable winds to light to moderate northwesterly winds, speeds between 6 and 26 kilometers per hour, and maximum temperatures between 39 and 42.”

He stated that “Friday night’s weather will be hot to moderate and relatively humid in coastal areas, with variable winds to light to moderate northwesterly, speeds between 6 and 26 kilometers per hour, and the expected minimum temperature will be 23 and 28 degrees Celsius.”

As for Saturday during the day, Al-Qarawi expected it to be relatively hot and humid in the coastal areas, with variable winds to the northeasterly, light to moderate speed, between 6 and 26 kilometers per hour, and maximum temperatures expected between 38 and 41 degrees Celsius.

He stated that “Saturday night will be hot to moderate and relatively humid in coastal areas, with light to moderate southeasterly to variable winds, speeds between 6 and 26 kilometers per hour, and the expected minimum temperature between 22 and 28 degrees Celsius.”