A scorching heatwave is set to engulf the country over the weekend, with temperatures soaring to a staggering 50 to 52 degrees Celsius, Al Rai Media reported. According to meteorologist Fahd Al-Otaibi, intense heat is anticipated to sweep across Kuwait’s atmosphere from Friday onwards.

Al-Otaibi added that the weather is set to experience a period of stability, particularly in relation to the speed of the northwest wind, which is expected to vary between 10 and 35 kilometers per hour. Moreover, he emphasized that the scorching heat wave is predicted to persist until Sunday.