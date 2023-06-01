Telugu Kala Samithi – Kuwait has organized another musical extravaganza featuring the upcoming singers of Telugu film fraternity Srinivas Dharimishetty, Manisha and Shruthika. The event also holds a special occasion being the final program organized by current executive committee.

Mr. Sai Subbarao, President (2021-23) on behalf of entire executive committee has expressed immense gratitude towards the members, advisors, and sponsors for their continued support over the last two years. The executive committee (2021-23) is proud to have organized 27 programs around the themes of charity, socio-cultural, community gathering etc. which are the main guiding principles of the organization. With a noble objective of keeping our children connected with our ancestral roots, TKS also organized Telugu classes led by Ms. Lalitha Akella in collaboration with Mana-Samskriti based out of USA.

Mr. Sai Subbarao has applauded the entire committee members, volunteers, ladies wing members, program coordinators and advisors for their relentless efforts in bringing the community together despite the hardships faced during covid. Mr. D. Sai Subbarao has felicitated Mr. Huzefa, Marketing Manager, Al Mulla Exchange as a token of appreciation for supporting TKS more than 10 years as an annual sponsor.

Mr. Sreevatsa, General secretary took the opportunity to thank and confer the honors to the key sponsors – Al Mulla Exchange, Joy Alukkas Jewelry , TVS Cargo, Stack group, Annapurna Veggie, Rajendra Agro farms, Ceasers, Metro Medical group, Avanti palace, Konaseema restaurant, Al Soor clinic, Auto 1 car rentals, City center and many other donors who stood with the committee in making the events successful during the two year tenure.

Mr. Hemchand, Treasurer has presented the financial statements for the term 2021-23 to the members as part of general body meeting and invited the members for any questions. The financials were approved without any observations of questions from the members.

The whole executive committee thanks its members for giving the opportunity to represent the vibrant forum of culture and ethics for a two-year tenure i.e., 2021-23

Telugu Kala Samithi – Kuwait 2021-23 office bearers details are as below:

President – Mr. D. Sai Venkata Subbarao (2021-23)

Vice President – Mr. B. Chandra Sekhar Raju (2021-23)

General Secretary – Mr. M. Sreevatsa (2021-23)

Joint Secretary – Mrs. C. Vardhani (2021-23)

Treasurer – Mr. B. Hemchand (2021-23)

Abuhalifa – Mr. Vijay Vytla (2021-23)

Abuhalifa – Mr. Sreenivas Kothapalli (2022-23)

Abuhalifa – Mr. Sai Krishna Gunnam (2021-22)

Mangaf – Mrs. Srisudha Dasari (2021-23)

Salmiya – Mr. Surya Chandra Sekhar Malla (2022-23)