Telugu Kala Samithi (TKS) participated in a beach cleanup program at Bneid Al Gar on Friday morning, which was organized by The Embassy of India Kuwait in collaboration with UN Habitat in collaboration with Hawally Governorate, Municipality, and several Indian community associations. The event was part of Mission LiFE – Lifestyle for Environment. The beach cleanup event began at 5:00 a.m. on Friday, and approximately 50 TKS community members including ladies and children together with Embassy officials and other associations, participated. The community members cleaned up a huge portion of the beach. H.E. Dr. Adarsh Swaika, Ambassador of India to Kuwait, emphasized the significance of sustainability. H.E. Dr. Ameera Alhassan, Head of UN-Habitat GCC Kuwait Office, congratulated the occasion and encouraged people to live environmentally responsible lives. Hawalli Governor’s representatives praised the efforts. Mr. Partha Sarathi, President of TKS, stated that the goal of waste management is to limit the hazardous impacts of such garbage on the environment and human health.

Vice President specifics Bottles that have been broken, plastic toys, food wrappers… Any of these items, and more, can be found on a walk down the coast. In addition to government services, beach cleanup campaigns serve to maintain healthy shorelines and raise community awareness. Participants actively participated in the collection and disposal of waste, including plastic garbage and other materials. Members of the TKS Committee exhibited the beach cleanup slogans on well-made Placards. Telugu Kala Samithi was thrilled to be a part of this collaborative event aimed at increasing environmental awareness and community participation. The Telugu Kala Samithi (2023- 2024) committee expressed appreciation to all community members who participated in and supported the event.