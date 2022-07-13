Director of the Higher Institute of Communications and Navigation at the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training, Abbas Al-Sammak revealed that the institute last week started a field training program for 1,780 male and female graduates who are expected to be trained in computer, communications, control systems, electricity, electronics, air and marine navigation systems.

Al-Sammak told a local Arabic daily that the labor market authorities in the public and private sectors have effectively contributed to their fruitful cooperation and response in achieving the implementation of the field training program, which is considered one of the graduation requirements for students of the Communications Institute and institutes of the applied training sector to meet the graduation requirements and obtain a specialized diploma.

Al-Sammak added that the field training program is one of the most important graduation requirements for the institute’s trainees, which aims to keep the graduate informed of his duties and responsibilities during the job, how to deal with officials, and respect for labor laws during this 8-week period that the trainee spends at the workplace under the supervision of the officials in the Public Authority for Manpower and the supervision of the institute to evaluate the trainee in the program, in order to prepare the trainee psychologically and morally to perform job duties and deal directly with the work environment before graduating from the institute and joining the job. Telecommunication and Navigation Institute to train 1,780 Kuwaitis

