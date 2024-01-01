A 14-year-old boy was arrested Friday for the murder of his parents and the attempted murder of his younger sister at their home in Miramonte, California, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen, whose identity will not be released because he is a minor, faces two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in the deadly attack on December 27, Mayor John Zanoni said, reports Al-Rai daily.

Investigators say the boy, 14, called 911 on Wednesday evening and said an intruder had broken into his family’s home, attacked his mother and father and fled in a pickup truck.

Once inside the house, police discovered two deceased adults who were identified as Lui Yang and Si Fang, both 37 years old, and an 11-year-old girl in critical condition.

There were inconsistencies in the teenager’s account of the break-in, and investigators proved that he had invented the story.

Zanoni said the teen used “multiple weapons” to attack his family members.

There was a fifth family member present in the house at the time, a younger brother of the suspect who was 7 years old, and he was not injured.

“The tragedy of this situation is very great,” Zanoni said during the press conference held on Friday, calling on parents to check in with their children and learn about their mental state.

The investigation is still ongoing, and interviews are being conducted about the boy’s behavior at school.